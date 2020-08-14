Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.399 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 211307 CODE: PAXJ LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 82045 EQS News ID: 1118477 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2020 06:18 ET (10:18 GMT)