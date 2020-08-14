Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.8177 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1846000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 82055 EQS News ID: 1118497 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2020 06:18 ET (10:18 GMT)