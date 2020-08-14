Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.3355 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 306000 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 82069 EQS News ID: 1118525 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2020 06:18 ET (10:18 GMT)