Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (SWIM LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.5262 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 698200 CODE: SWIM LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIM LN Sequence No.: 82080 EQS News ID: 1118547 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 14, 2020 06:19 ET (10:19 GMT)