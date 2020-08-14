Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAS LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.7882 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9393863 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 82111 EQS News ID: 1118613 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2020 06:20 ET (10:20 GMT)