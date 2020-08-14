Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.3364 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4121402 CODE: CRNL LN ISIN: LU1829218582 ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNL LN Sequence No.: 82118 EQS News ID: 1118627 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2020 06:21 ET (10:21 GMT)