Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.6432 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2406079 CODE: TURL LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURL LN Sequence No.: 82142 EQS News ID: 1118677 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2020 06:21 ET (10:21 GMT)