Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc (MALU LN) Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.2098 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1513331 CODE: MALU LN ISIN: LU1901001542 ISIN: LU1901001542 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MALU LN Sequence No.: 82148 EQS News ID: 1118691 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 14, 2020 06:22 ET (10:22 GMT)