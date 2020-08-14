AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 13/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 77.6025 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50047221 CODE: GLDA ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 82176 EQS News ID: 1118747 End of Announcement EQS News Service

