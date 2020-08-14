

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called on the Trump administration to make mandatory for everyone in the country to wear masks in public for the next three months.



It would save more than 40,000 lives over the next three months, according to him.



'Every governor should mandate mandatory mask-wearing. The estimates by the experts are it will save over 40,000 lives.'



'Every single American should be wearing a mask when they're outside for the next three months at a minimum', and 'Every governor should mandate it,' Biden said after a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic with his Vice President candidate Kamala Harris.



President Donald Trump, who for long resisted wearing mask publicly, criticized Biden over his remarks during a White House briefing.



The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that U.S. was unprepared for 'greatest public health crisis' in a century



In an interview with WebMD, CDC Director Robert Redfield stressed the need for many regions in the country to drive the rate of Covid-19 cases sharply. He warned that failure to do so will lead to a dangerous convergence of the pandemic with flu season.



The United States recorded 1215 coronavirus-related casualties in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the country to 167242, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data Friday.



56,794 additional infections were reported in the last 24 hours.



The average daily numbers of newly reported coronavirus cases in Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Hawaii and Illinois are rising over the past two weeks, according to the New York Times.



A Georgia high school, where students crowded without masks in its hallways on reopening, will remain closed until Monday after 35 people there tested positive for covid-19.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de