ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream's Digital and Mobile Gaming Platform, WinQuik, Successfully Completes Its Initial Beta Test

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced that it has successfully completed its' initial beta test. The beta test, which featured questions from all the company's hosts, including NFL Network host and former NFL player Brian Baldinger, Fox Sports Amber Theoharis, NFL quarterback Joshua Dobbs, survival expert and retired US Army Green Beret Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie Schwab, and celebrity chef Jordan Andino, was conducted on iOs and Android mobile platforms and was completed without incident.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of Clickstream, enthuses, "We were very pleased with the results and now we can focus on the cosmetic touches we want to add prior to our formal launch next month."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development and implementation of WinQuikTM, a free to play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuikTM users to have fun, interact and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuikTM is currently in production with shows featuring Joshua Dobbs, Jordan Andino, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, and Mykel Hawke. Subject matter includes sports, sports movies, survival, food/culinary, the Bible and outer space. Game are set up dynamically with multiple non-live game shows throughout the day and once-a-day live game show. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream is in the process of monetizing the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit Clickstream's websites at www.clickstream.technology or www.WinQuik.com as well as on Twitter at @ClickstreamC and @WinQuikApp.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

