Technavio has been monitoring the industrial automation services market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.77 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Increasing focus on predictive maintenance is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- APAC
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 5.38%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing focus on predictive maintenance will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Industrial Automation Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Industrial Automation Services Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- PE
- M&S
- OS
- Consulting
- End-user
- Process Industries
- Discrete Industries
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Industrial Automation Services Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial automation services market report covers the following areas:
- Industrial Automation Services Market size
- Industrial Automation Services Market trends
- Industrial Automation Services Market analysis
This study identifies the adoption of high-speed communication network solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation services market growth during the next few years.
Industrial Automation Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the industrial automation services market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial automation services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Industrial Automation Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial automation services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial automation services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial automation services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation services market vendors
