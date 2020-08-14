Technavio has been monitoring the industrial automation services market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.77 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing focus on predictive maintenance will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial Automation Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Automation Services Market is segmented as below:

Service PE M&S OS Consulting

End-user Process Industries Discrete Industries

Geography APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Industrial Automation Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial automation services market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Automation Services Market size

Industrial Automation Services Market trends

Industrial Automation Services Market analysis

This study identifies the adoption of high-speed communication network solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation services market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Automation Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the industrial automation services market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial automation services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Industrial Automation Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial automation services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial automation services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial automation services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation services market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

Market segmentation by service

Comparison by service

PE Market size and forecast 2019-2024

M&S Market size and forecast 2019-2024

OS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consulting Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Process industries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Discrete industries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Value chain integration by automation solution providers

Virtualization of automation control systems

Growing implementation of Software as a service

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

FANUC Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

