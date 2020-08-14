The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 19 August 2020. ISIN: DK0060579423 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Halberg-Gundersen Invest Globale Aktier ---------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Great Dane Globale Aktier ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HGIGA ---------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: GDIGA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 105213 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=786833