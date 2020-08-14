The following information is based on a press release from SAS AB (SAS) published on August 14, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of SAS has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for September 22, 2020 approves a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to nine (9) new shares for every one (1) share held. The subscription price is SEK 1.16 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is September 29, 2020. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in SAS (SAS). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=786844