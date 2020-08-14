

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic output dropped in the second quarter, amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product decreased a seasonally adjusted 12.3 percent in the second quarter, after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous three months.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP declined 10.5 percent after a 2.7 percent increase in the first quarter.



On an non-adjusted basis, GDP fell 10.5 percent annually in the second quarter after a 2.4 percent increase in the first quarter.



In the first half of the year, GDP fell 3.9 percent compared to the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

