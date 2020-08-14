Anzeige
ROWEM Co, LTD: ROWEM, an Authentication Platform Company, Hosts Conference on S. Korea's IT Topic in the Corona Era

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / An authentication platform company, ROWEM(CEO An, Taeho) is hosting a global conference on the subject of 'S. Korean IT's Suggestion for Post-Corona Era' on August 20th at the Conference Room of 63 Building.

The upcoming conference will be divided into two sessions. In the first session, the rapidly progressing 4th industrial revolution will be diagnosed and key problems and solutions to overcome them will be discussed. In the second session, authentication and security, privacy problems and solutions, which have become most critical in the global society that is becoming hyper-connected, and a new model of internet environment for all global web users will be proposed.

Speakers who will be attending the conference are Hoh In, a chair of Korea Society of Blockchain, Kook-Hyun Jang, a chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ICCK), Emanuel Pastreich, a president of The Asia Institute, and experts from various fields.

Furthermore, FPT Information System from Vietnam and LGU+ from S. Korea will also be attending this conference.

An, Tae-Ho, the CEO of ROWEM, announced, "The purpose is to remove the obstacles that hinder the popularization of the 4th industrial revolution, such as security, alleviation of cost burden, and ease of use to make it possible."

He also said, "Our hope is to propose a technology that will freely connect myself and the world in the society that will have undergone change after COVID-19 and for S. Korea's technology to lead the future society."

He described the purpose of planning by saying, "It is to have a dialogue about the future and discuss the direction of S. Korea's IT with representative IT specialists from around the world."

Media Contact

Company Name: ROWEM Co, LTD
Contact Name: Media Team
Telephone. +82 02.2103.5116
Fax. +82 02.2103.5138
Email: info@rowem.com
Website: https://www.rowem.com/

SOURCE: ROWEM Co, LTD



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/601738/ROWEM-an-Authentication-Platform-Company-Hosts-Conference-on-S-Koreas-IT-Topic-in-the-Corona-Era

