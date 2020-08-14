Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Pantheon International plc (PIN): 2020 results: positioned for sustained growth 14-Aug-2020 / 14:36 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: 2020 results: positioned for sustained growth The key results message was the outlook, where PIP is "generally well placed to withstand and, in certain cases, to benefit during a period of significant economic and market turmoil". Much of the information was pre-published in the monthly factsheet. The key statistics were i) 11.6% average annual NAV growth since inception, ii) +4.0% NAV per share growth in the year, despite valuations being based off March 2020 market lows, and iii) GBP228m distributions vs. GBP118m calls => net cashflow GBP110m. PIP has GBP121m of net available cash and GBP310m of undrawn borrowing facilities. A 23% discount to NAV appears anomalous with performance. https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/2020-results-position ed-for-sustained-growth/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Mark Thomas mt@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London EC2M 1NH +44 20 7194 7622 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1118925 14-Aug-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0aecd712ea030c5e43d73a93a0dd853c&application_id=1118925&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=1118925&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

