Sveriges Riksbank: SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-08-18

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-08-18 Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-08-18 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2020-11-16 Duration: 13 weeks. For credit in consequence of the auction on 18 August 2020, the maturity is however 12 weeks and 6 days Offered volume: Unlimited Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Rate Repo rate

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-08-18 Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-08-18 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-02-15 Duration: 26 weeks. For credit in consequence of the auction on 18 August 2020, the maturity is however 25 weeks and 6 days.

Offered volume: Unlimited Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Rate Repo rate

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,

tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on August 18, 2020.

Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se