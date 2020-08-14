Technavio has been monitoring the corrugated box market and it is poised to grow by 465.53 billion sq ft during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

The expansion of the online retail market is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 3.56%.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants. The expansion of the online retail market will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Corrugated Box Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Corrugated Box Market is segmented as below:

End-user Food and Beverage Products Non-durable Products Durable and Other Products

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Corrugated Box Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corrugated box market report covers the following areas:

Corrugated Box Market size

Corrugated Box Market trends

Corrugated Box Market analysis

This study identifies augmented market consolidation as one of the prime reasons driving the corrugated box market growth during the next few years.

Corrugated Box Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the corrugated box market, including some of the vendors such as Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corrugated box market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Corrugated Box Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist corrugated box market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corrugated box market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corrugated box market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corrugated box market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Food and beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non durable products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Durable and other products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

BillerudKorsnas AB

DS Smith Plc

Georgia-Pacific LLC

International Paper Co.

Mondi Group

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

Packaging Corp. of America

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

WestRock Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

