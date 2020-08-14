Technavio has been monitoring the corrugated box market and it is poised to grow by 465.53 billion sq ft during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200814005036/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corrugated Box Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- The expansion of the online retail market is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- APAC
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 3.56%.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants. The expansion of the online retail market will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Corrugated Box Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Corrugated Box Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Food and Beverage Products
- Non-durable Products
- Durable and Other Products
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41051
Corrugated Box Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corrugated box market report covers the following areas:
- Corrugated Box Market size
- Corrugated Box Market trends
- Corrugated Box Market analysis
This study identifies augmented market consolidation as one of the prime reasons driving the corrugated box market growth during the next few years.
Corrugated Box Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the corrugated box market, including some of the vendors such as Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corrugated box market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Corrugated Box Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corrugated box market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the corrugated box market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corrugated box market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corrugated box market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Food and beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non durable products Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Durable and other products Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- BillerudKorsnas AB
- DS Smith Plc
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- International Paper Co.
- Mondi Group
- Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.
- Packaging Corp. of America
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- WestRock Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200814005036/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/