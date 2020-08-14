Technavio has been monitoring the luxury cars market and it is poised to grow by 66.67 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Cars Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 7%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Rising demand for luxury SUVs is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- AB Volvo, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler AG, JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- North America
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 5.33%.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler AG, JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for luxury SUVs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Luxury Cars Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Luxury Cars Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Executive Luxury Cars
- Super Luxury Cars
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Luxury Cars Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our luxury cars market report covers the following areas:
- Luxury Cars Market size
- Luxury Cars Market trends
- Luxury Cars Market analysis
This study identifies the launch of electric luxury car models as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury cars market growth during the next few years.
Luxury Cars Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the luxury cars market, including some of the vendors such as AB Volvo, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler AG, JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the luxury cars market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Luxury Cars Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury cars market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the luxury cars market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the luxury cars market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury cars market vendors
