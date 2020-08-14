Blockchain Loyalty Platform StormX Adds Crypto Cashback on Walmart Purchases

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / StormX, a gamified platform that lets users earn cryptocurrency while shopping online, has added Walmart cashback to its incentives. Going forward, StormX users can earn up to 4% cryptoback on purchases from the retail giant, with Diamond members eligible to receive up to 14% on most purchases. To date, StormX has paid out over $2m in rewards to over a million users.

Walmart is one of over 650 partner stores integrated with blockchain-powered marketplace StormX, making it the only platform of its kind offering crypto cashback for Walmart purchases. With global events driving a surge in ecommerce and growing demand for digital assets, StormX has on boarded a wave of new users seeking exposure to the cryptoconomy. The StormX platform is available as an Android and iOS mobile app, as well as a Google Chrome extension.

"Walmart is synonymous with choice and value, and we are thrilled to further incentivize users to shop there," said StormX CEO Simon Yu. "As the only crypto cashback program for Walmart worldwide, we are confident that users will take advantage of the rewards program to earn their favorite cryptocurrency while shopping at their favorite retailer."

Walmart has led the way for retailers during the coronavirus pandemic, with millions of customers taking advantage of its "buy online and pick up in store" option. U.S. store sales for the second quarter were up 10%, and revenues originating online rose by over 74%.

Launched earlier this year, StormX's Rewards program is continuously growing, enabling users to earn cashback from an ever-widening range of vendors. Walmart joins stores such as Microsoft, eBay, Nike, Adidas, Target, Dell and Samsung, with reward percentages varying between merchants.

StormX members can deposit their STMX tokens in the app to earn even higher crypto cash back rewards with their highest level members earning up to 14% at Walmart.

