Sun Peak Metals Corp. Shares to Begin Trading on the TSXV, August 17, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Sun Peak Metals Corp (TSXV:PEAK) ("Sun Peak" or "the Company") will begin trading on the TSX-Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at the opening on Monday, August 17, 2020, under the symbol PEAK.V.

Highlights:

Sun Peak Metals Corp. will begin trading at the commencement of the market on Monday, August 17, 2020 under the symbol PEAK.V

Sun Peak currently has C$11.5M cash to fund gold and copper exploration activities on its Shire Project in Ethiopia

Sun Peak plans to drill 18,000 meters of diamond drilling in the next 12 months targeting key copper and gold targets at the Shire Project

On August 10, 2020, the British Columbia Securities Commission issued a final receipt for its long-form prospectus (the "Prospectus"). On August 13, 2020 the Exchange issued its trading bulletin announcing that on Monday, August 17, 2020 Sun Peak will commence trading at the opening. The Exchange classifies Sun Peak as a "Junior Mining" company.

For further information, please refer to the two technical reports and the Company's Prospectus dated August 10, 2020 available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Sun Peak will issue updates regularly to keep the market apprised of its plans and results.

About Sun Peak Metals Corp.

Sun Peak Metals Corp. is exploring the district-scale Shire Project in the Tigray Region of northern Ethiopia. The Shire Project is comprised of four exploration licenses: Nefasit, Adi Dairo, Terer & Meli, and covers approximately 900 square kilometers in the prospective Arabian Nubian Shield. The licenses are in the same geological environment as both the Bisha Mine and the Asmara Projects to the north in Eritrea and Newmont's Project, also in northern Ethiopia, to the south. The Sun Peak team have worked together in East Africa for almost two decades and the Company's strategy is to apply exploration techniques that have worked successfully in the region before in significant discoveries, to build assets through major discoveries.

Sun Peak Metals Corp.

Greg Davis,

President, CEO, and Director

Contact Information

gdavis@sunpeakmetals.com

Direct: +1 (604) 999-1099

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release may be considered forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflect the expectations of management regarding its disclosure and amendments thereto. Forward-looking statements consist of information or statements that are not purely historical, including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information or statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the planned timing and scope of the exploration programs on the Shire Projects. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Sun Peak will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the risk that the results of the planned exploration programs at the Shire Project to not meet expected results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, Sun Peak assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties are set out in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the Prospectus filed with Canadian security regulators.

