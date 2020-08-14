Technavio has been monitoring the global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market size and it is poised to grow by USD 2.37 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200814005023/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shotcrete-Sprayed Concrete Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB, Natural Cement Distribution Ltd., Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., Sika AG, and The Euclid Chemical Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in number of applications of shotcrete-sprayed concrete has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of skilled workforce might hamper market growth.
Shotcrete-Sprayed Concrete Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Shotcrete-Sprayed Concrete Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Underground Construction
- Water Retaining Structures
- Repair Works
- Protective Coatings
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44606
Shotcrete-Sprayed Concrete Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our shotcrete-sprayed concrete market report covers the following areas:
- Shotcrete-Sprayed Concrete Market size
- Shotcrete-Sprayed Concrete Market trends
- Shotcrete-Sprayed Concrete Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rise in construction activity as one of the prime reasons driving the shotcrete-sprayed concrete market growth during the next few years.
Shotcrete-Sprayed Concrete Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the shotcrete-sprayed concrete market, including some of the vendors such as BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB, Natural Cement Distribution Ltd., Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., Sika AG, and The Euclid Chemical Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the shotcrete-sprayed concrete market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Shotcrete-Sprayed Concrete Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist shotcrete-sprayed concrete market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the shotcrete-sprayed concrete market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the shotcrete-sprayed concrete market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shotcrete-sprayed concrete market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Underground construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Water retaining structures Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Repair works Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Protective coatings Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Process
- Market segments
- Comparison by Process
- Wet mix Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dry mix Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Process
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- CEMEX SAB de CV
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
- HeidelbergCement AG
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB
- Natural Cement Distribution Ltd.
- Pacific Coast Building Products Inc.
- Sika AG
- The Euclid Chemical Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200814005023/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/