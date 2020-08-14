Discovery Metals: Well Financed, Huge Drill Program Starting Now and PEA Coming Early 2021Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Di
|Discovery Metals Corp: Discovery Metals 25,927,000-share private placement
|Di
|Discovery Metals Corp: Discovery Metals closes $35-million private placement
|Di
|Discovery Metals schließt Privatplatzierung über $35 Millionen ab, einschließlich einer Investition von $15 Millionen durch Eric Sprott
11. August 2020, Toronto, Ontario - Discovery Metals Corp. ("Discovery")
► Artikel lesen
|27.07.
|Discovery Metals to raise C$35M for Mexico projects
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DISCOVERY METALS CORP
|1,510
|-5,62 %