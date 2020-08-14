Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 14 aout/August 2020) Reservoir Capital Corp. (REO) has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common shares for one hundred (100) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 5,753,474 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on August 17, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Reservoir Capital Corp. (REO) a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour cent (100) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 5 753 474 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 17 août 2020. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 18 aout/August 2020 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 19 aout/August 2020 Symbol/Symbole: REO NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 761125301 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA7611253013 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 761125202/CA7611252023

