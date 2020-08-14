Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed B2Digital Inc. (OTC Pink: BTDG) ("the Company"), a company with extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, which is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Chairman and CEO, Greg Bell, and Executive in Charge of Fighter Development, UFC Veteran, Chris Lytle, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by welcoming Bell and Lytle for the first time on the Stock Day Podcast, and asked about the Company's background and current projects. "As a group, we've been involved in the entertainment and sports business for over 20 years," shared Bell. "We're doing three things for the company," he added. "One, we're building a feeder program for the UFC," said Bell. "The second thing we are doing is building and acquiring fitness facilities and turning them into MMA facilities, and then the third thing we are doing is that we've built our own digital distribution network where we can broadcast our own live events."

Jolly then noted that the Company has numerous revenue sources, and asked for more information about these sectors. Bell explained that the Company offers two types of live events, including events that generate ticket sales and events that require participants to pay for their involvement. "We just started the B2 Grappling Series," shared Bell. "The participants actually pay us to participate in our live events," he continued. Bell also elaborated on the Company's B2 training facilities, which generate recurring revenue through monthly membership fees. "The third revenue stream is our pay-per-view and social media network," said Bell. "We've done limited revenue in that, but as we pivot into having MMA fights with very limited crowds, pay-per-view is important."

Lytle then elaborated on the Company's potential in developing a feeder league for the UFC. "The UFC has been around for about 25 years, but they don't really have a feeder system," explained Lytle. "There is no competition," he added. "There isn't a real developmental league to take people from the beginning all the way through to when they're gonna go to the next level," Lytle continued. "The goal is not to be the UFC, the goal is to work with the UFC."

"How are you going to bring this project to shareholders?" asked Jolly. "We're really the only public company where you can invest in mixed martial arts," explained Bell. "Right now, we have MMA fight licenses and grappling licenses to have events in ten states," said Bell. "From an investors standpoint, it's a chance to get in on the ground floor during a roll-up," he continued, adding that the Company is planning on expanding their number of training facilities. "It's a large growth opportunity because we're going to be duplicating what we've already done successfully."

"Do you think the B2 fighting series would have helped you out when you were fighting in the UFC?" Jolly asked Lytle. "Of course," said Lytle. "We were really just figuring out everything on our own," he explained, noting that fighters would have to train at numerous facilities to develop all of the necessary skills. "Having something like this is unbelievable - it's all in one place."

"What should investors be excited about for the remainder of 2020?" asked Jolly. Bell shared that the Company has adapted their business model to meet the increasing demands of pay-per-view for live events. Meanwhile, the Company is also looking forward to continuing with the roll-up of their training facilities, which will improve shareholder value by increasing their recurring revenue streams.

"We figured out how to take the awful virus and all of the things that have gone on with it and pivot our model," said Bell. "We just scheduled 13 events," he added. "We have a huge growth opportunity here with a very small cap structure," said Bell. "I think it's a very exciting company in a very exciting space."

To hear the entire interview with B2Digital Inc., follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7657229-b2digital-inc-btdg-is-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, B2Digital (OTC Pink: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell's expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program Network and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts ("MMA") industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company's B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the annual B2 Fighting Series National Championship live event.

B2Digital has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, "B2FS". This includes social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, FTV (Free to View), merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks, and branding for the B2Digital companies.

B2Digital: MMA's Premier Development League

www.b2digitalotc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information, please contact:

information@b2fs.com

Public Relations:

Tiger Global Management

info@TigerGMP.com

www.TigerGMP.co

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61724