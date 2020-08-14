Deposits.com announces forming Joint Venture With Emerald Organic Products To Reach 2.7 Billion Underbanked Adults Globally

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Deposits.com Resources has chosen Emerald Organic Products Inc. (OTC PINK:EMOR) an integrated health technology to form a Joint Venture that will expand on their member product and service offerings. The Joint Venture deal will also grant the Company the option to acquire 51% of Deposits.com in the future.

In keeping true to Emerald's objective to build, as well as acquire, the technology that touches people at the most important points of their lives, whether it be financial health, medical, or otherwise, this partnership with Deposits.com will be a synergistic addition. Emerald Organic Products Inc., soon to be known as Carie Health, Inc. ("Carie" or "Carie Health"), is focused on an omnichannel approach and road map for bundling quality affordable care benefits while extending user lifetime value.

"Deposits.com weaves effortlessly into our ecosystem," said Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald. "We are uniquely positioned, and through this fintech meets health tech partnership with Deposits.com, we will expand on our ability to provide members with flexible, customized, easy-to-use tools and solutions to better manage their daily lives through care benefits that make sense. From financial wellness to health wellness, Emerald, soon to be Carie, strives to explore strategic relationships that help make our members' lives easier."

Parker added, "In addition to technological synergies, we believe Deposits.com has tremendous underutilized potential as a financial literacy platform among other things. We believe that in the coming quarters Deposit.com can offer valuable content to our Carie Health Hub members as an additional service to foster an educational approach to gaining financial literacy in a safe, secure, tech-enabled hub." Parker continues, "Personal health and financial health are becoming more interwoven every day, and we believe Carie Health / Emerald customers will gain additional value from this content in the future."

President and Co-Founder of Deposits.com, Vince Caruso, states, " Myself and partners Allen and Stephen Simon acquired the Deposits.com domain 23 years ago and it is considered to be the most valuable financial domain in the world. We feel that now is the perfect time to bring our vision and brand to the forefront with the Carie Global team." He continues, "With Deposits.com partnering Carie Global / Emerald, a public entity will give us the ability to attract world-class fintech relationships. Deposits will allow consumers to learn about financial literacy while keeping their individual data encrypted. Deposits plans on issuing its own debit card which will enable the company to control fees. Additionally, Deposits.com will be submitting its banking application later this month."

Ari Goldberger, one of the first and world's best known trusted domain lawyers emphasizes the importance of the Deposits.com domain, "Deposits.com is arguably one of the most valuable domain names that I can think of. Especially today, with all commerce moving online, companies need a name that defines their business and tells consumers how to connect with them. Deposits.com does just that in the highly lucrative financial business category. Traditionally, when consumers think of making deposits or engaging in other banking and financial transactions, they think of going to a bank, maybe to a drive-thru, and/or meeting physically in a building and sitting in front of a desk in a cubicle. Deposits.com lets consumers banking turn that model inside-out, allowing them to do their banking and investing from anywhere in the world from their computer or mobile device in an anonymous blockchain."

The joint venture between Emerald Organic Products and Deposits.com is representative of Emerald's integrative mission to provide people with all the tools necessary to live a healthy lifestyle. Going beyond just medical health and wellness, this partnership will give people an outlet to improve their financial literacy and optimize their knowledge surrounding finance. This democratization of knowledge is critical for the overall wellbeing of people in the United States, today.

About Emerald Organic Products, Inc.

Soon to be known as Carie Health, Inc., Emerald Organic Products' objective is to build, as well as acquire, the technology that touches people at the most important points of their lives. Carie,

through its subsidiaries, uniquely combines virtual care capabilities with digital pharmacy and

prescription delivery offerings in a streamlined ecosystem to democratize and defragment patient

access to products and services within the healthcare continuum.

For more information, please visit https://www.emerald-organic.com/, https://www.carie.com/,

https://www.carierx.com, and https://carieglobal.com/.

About Deposits.com

Deposits.com incentivizes your life's financial journey. It is a financial hub that will allow consumers to learn about financial products they are seeking, while controlling their own data as they shop or research. For more information, please visit http://deposits.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining

regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies.

