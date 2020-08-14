John Paul Prebish, PA: Top Naples Luxury Realtor, John Paul Prebish, Announces an Exquisite Home Steps from Sugar Sand Beaches

William Raveis Real Estate Agent, John Paul Prebish, lists a stunning property constructed by renowned Builder A. Vernon Allen

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Top luxury agent, John Paul Prebish, lists a spectacular property in sunny Naples offered for $6,750,000. It's rare to find a luxury home so effortlessly infused with warmth and charm, where you feel as equally impressed by the high-end fixtures and finishes as you do the sense of inviting charisma. This captivating residence, positioned two blocks from 5th Avenue South and mere moments from the famed sugar sand beaches of Naples, is exquisite in every way. From its cheerful façade through to the sprawling 5,200+ square foot floorplan which features 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and an outdoor oasis ripe for relaxation or revelry, expect to be instantly enamored with every inch of this enchanting haven.

For more information on 160 3rd Avenue South, please visit: https://jprebish.com/listings/160-3rd-ave-s

Constructed by renowned builder, A. Vernon Allen, the home boasts a graceful flow which heightens the beauty and intrigue of the interiors. Pristine marble, tile, and wood floors are paired with ornate timber beamed ceilings which add an extra layer of comforting allure. Natural light cascades in through the abundance of glass, sheathing the house in sunlight.

Blessed with ample areas to gather with guests or relax with loved ones, be tempted to either curl up with a coffee and a good book or host parties, large or small. Select from the great room, a formal dining room, a light-filled meals area, and a chef's kitchen fitted with acclaimed Wolf and Subzero appliances, a large island, and a separate pantry to easily cater for at home meals or large-scale entertaining.

A generously sized and air-conditioned lanai is another ideal area to congregate. Here, indulge in quintessential Florida-style living and soak up the wonderful southern exposure on the pool and spa. Taking center stage amongst lush gardens, this alfresco sanctuary will be a popular place to spend lazy Sundays where you can cook up a feast using the summer kitchen.

The crisp white tones of the ground floor master suite resonate with a contemporary aesthetic and are softened by the expanses of timber and natural light. A whitewashed cathedral ceiling draws the eye upwards and emphasizes the sense of spaciousness, while an expansive master bathroom beckons off to the side. Imbued with elegance, this whimsical wet zone features a clawfoot tub and double vanities. Two custom and completely decadent walk-in closets complete the offering, while the second floor is home to two additional stylish bedrooms. Each are fitted with en-suite bathrooms plus there is a large bonus room that could easily be converted to a fourth bedroom.

Other superior features include a separate pool bathroom, an outdoor shower, study, central electric and zoned cooling, plus the oversized garage is accessible from the rear alley.

Nestled on a large lot in one of the most superb streets in Old Naples, this meticulously maintained masterpiece is centrally located just steps from historic main street; the renowned 5th Avenue South. Factor in the beach being within easy reach, and it soon becomes apparent this serene and sublime estate is the ultimate escape.

About John Paul Prebish:

In 40 years of William Raveis Real Estate no individual sales associate produced more, in terms of volume sold, in a single year than John Paul. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. John Paul is the exclusive 'News Partner Realtor' for the Naples real estate market, which uniquely differentiates himself as a leader in utilizing his proprietary cutting edge marketing strategy of using his media connections to get his client's homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. John Paul is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get his listings mass exposure through this distinctive complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology. Specializing in luxury real estate, he is dedicated to helping his valued clients achieve their goals while consistently delivering best results, exceeding client expectations, and offering a highly personalized service that is unmatched. To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Naples, please visit: https://jprebish.com.

CONTACT:

John Paul Prebish, PA

Contact- John Paul Prebish

Phone- 239-449-0254

URL- https://jprebish.com/

Email- jp@jprebish.com?

Address- 1400 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102

