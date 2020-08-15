American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Is Now a Great Time for a Self-Directed IRA?

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2020 / When is the time to open a Self-Directed IRA? According to a recent post at American IRA, it depends. "To be clear, this is not a good time for most people," the post wrote, noting the suffering caused during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hospitals are overwhelmed. Health care workers are making enormous sacrifices." Given all that is going on, is it really the time to think about retirement in the form of a Self-Directed IRA?

Although American IRA, as a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, does not make recommendations on specific investments and how to approach the stock market, there are numerous benefits to long-term investing with a Self-Directed IRA. For example, most experts would agree that a diversified retirement plan helps promote a more stable portfolio that is capable of weathering financial storms and unexpected events like pandemics. With a Self-Directed IRA, investors can more easily put retirement money aside for investments as far-ranging as tax liens and real estate to precious metals.

For those investors who have yet to open a Self-Directed IRA, opening one during a global pandemic-and its economic effects-might seem rash. But for those with a long-term goal of building wealth for retirement, such investments can sometimes look like great decisions in retrospect. A Self-Directed IRA can include flexibility for the household budget as well, given that many Self-Directed IRA contributions can be tax-deductible, depending on the type of account.

In the post, American IRA notes that the Self-Directed IRA makes it possible for investors to cast a wider net for their retirement assets. Self-Directed IRAs can include such wide-varying assets as real estate, precious metals, tax liens, private notes, and more. Self-Directed IRAs can even be used for brokerage accounts, which allows investors to build a stock portfolio of their own choosing within the terms of their Self-Directed IRA.

For more information on Self-Directed IRAs, including account types and funding methods, visit www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also contact American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.

About:

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599649/American-IRA-Discusses-Is-Now-a-Great-Time-for-a-Self-Directed-IRA