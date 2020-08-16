Vienna Insurance Group: Vienna Insurance Group adjusts goodwill for Bulgaria, Croatia and Georgia by a total of around Euro 120 mn. In view of the - currently not yet conclusively assessable - effects of the pandemic on medium- and long-term economic developments, the Executive Board decided to conduct scenario analyses for certain cash-generating unit groups within the framework of the traditionally cautious valuation policy of VIG Group. On the basis of this event-related goodwill review, goodwill impairments of about EUR 120 million are carried out for Bulgaria, Croatia and Georgia, which is particularly attributable to the significant increase in discount rates due to Covid-19. Profit before taxes before impairment shows a positive development in the first Due to the ongoing ...

