Frequentis: Frequentis,an international supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks, acquired a shareholding in Spanish software company Nemergent Solutions, a young Spanish company headquartered in Bilbao, which is active in the field of "Mission Critical Services" (3GPP), such as MCPTT (Mission Critical Push-To-Talk) via LTE. Current cooperation projects are in the field of Public Transport and Public Safety, where Nemergent Solutions is contributing with software for application services and end devices, i.e. mobile terminals for emergency services. "We have already enjoyed an excellent working relationship with Nemergent Solutions. We are pleased that we can now strategically expand and deepen this cooperation in ...

