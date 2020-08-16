Wienerberger: Despite lockdowns in many of brick producer Wienerberger's core markets, the company closed the first half of the year with Group revenues of Euro 1,642 mn, just 5% below the previous year's record level (H1 2019: Euro 1,736 mn). In the context of a difficult market environment, which was severely impacted by the crisis, Wienerberger succeeded in further improving its product mix by focusing on premium solutions, and continued to perform strongly in regard to pricing. In terms of EBITDA LFL, the Fast Forward program made a positive contribution of Euro 15 mn. At Euro 255 mn, EBITDA LFL showed solid development and fell short by only 12% of the record level seen in H1 2019 of Euro 290 mn. For the current business year 2020, Wienerberger increases its guidance ...

