Semperit: Despite the disruptive external market shock of the corona pandemic and the subsequent acceleration of the global economic recession, the publicly listed Semperit Group, an internationally-oriented group that develops, produces, and sells in more than 100 countries highly specialised rubber products for the medical and industrial sector, increased profitability in the first half of the year at both EBITDA and EBIT level, thus improving the Group's liquidity at the same time: "We are looking back on a very positive earnings development in the first half of the year," says Martin Füllenbach, Chairman of the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding. "Our comprehensive restructuring and transformation programme is now also bearing fruit in the Medical Sector: the operating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...