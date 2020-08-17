

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product plummeted an annualized 27.8 percent on year in the second quarter of 2020, the Cabinet Office said on Monday's preliminary report.



That missed expectations for a decline of 27.2 percent following the 2.2 percent drop in the previous three months.



On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP sank 7.8 percent - again missing forecasts for a fall of 7.6 percent following the 0.6 percent slide in the three months prior.



Capital expenditure was down 1.5 percent on quarter, which beat expectations for a fall of 4.2 percent following the 1.7 percent increase in Q1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de