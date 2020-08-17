

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Responding to recent media report regarding a potential rights issue, French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF, UNRDY) said that its supervisory board and management board continue to weigh the merits of all potential strategies to strengthen the company's financial profile in line with their respective fiduciary duties. However, no decision has been made yet on any of the available additional deleveraging options.



On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was considering raising new equity as the retail industry battles the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.



The company had been in early discussions with potential advisers about fundraising options. It was considering a rights offering and may aim to raise about 3 billion euros or $3.5 billion if it decides to proceed, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.



As previously indicated, the company had 12.7 billion euros of cash and undrawn credit facilities at its disposal. Unibail said in a statement on Sunday.



The company said it has taken a number of steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen its liquidity and balance sheet, including the cancellation of the second dividend instalment, deferring non-essential capital expenditures, a further reduction of the development pipeline and the completion of the disposal of five French shopping centres.



The company noted that the deleveraging is a priority for the company, starting with asset disposals as evidenced by its intention to sell 4 billion euros of assets in the next couple of years, on top of the 4.8 billion euros of disposals the Group completed since June 30, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE CDIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de