

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said Monday that it agreed to acquire Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for immune-mediated diseases, for $100 per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of about $3.68 billion.



The Boards of Directors of the companies approved the transaction.



Sanofi expects to commence a cash tender offer for Principia common stock later this month.



Sanofi plans to finance the transaction with cash on hand,and expects to complete the acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2020.



