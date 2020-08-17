

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a cautious note Monday as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to rise.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday officially ordered the Chinese owner of the popular music video app TikTok to sell its U.S. assets, citing national security grounds.



Trump also indicated he was looking to ban other Chinese-owned companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba in the United States.



Asian markets are trading mixed after the U.S. and China postponed indefinitely trade talks that were due to happen over the weekend.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose over 2 percent after the People's Bank of China injected liquidity into the financial system.



The U.S. dollar came under pressure in the mid-106 yen range after data showed Japan's economy shrank a record 7.8 percent in the April-June quarter, the worst contraction in the nation's modern history.



Gold extended losses while oil prices rose, helped by China's plans to ship in large volumes of U.S. crude in August.



U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed on Friday as negotiations over a new coronavirus relief plan remained at a standstill and data showed retail sales growth slowed last month.



European markets fell on Friday as Chinese economic data disappointed and the U.K.'s new quarantine rules raised uncertainty about the evolution of coronavirus pandemic.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 1.2 percent. The German DAX shed 0.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both tumbled 1.6 percent.



