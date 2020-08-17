

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved ENSPRYNG for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder or NMOSD. The First and only FDA-approved subcutaneous treatment option for anti-aquaporin-4 antibody positive NMOSD that can be self-administered by a person with NMOSD or a caregiver every four weeks.



ENSPRYNG will be available in the United States in two weeks.



ENSPRYNG can be administered in the home by a person living with NMOSD or a caregiver following training from a healthcare provider. ENSPRYNG treatment is administered every four weeks after an initial loading dose, the company said.



NMOSD is a rare, lifelong and debilitating autoimmune disorder of the central nervous system, often misdiagnosed as multiple sclerosis, that primarily damages the optic nerve(s) and spinal cord, causing blindness, muscle weakness and paralysis.



ENSPRYNG is a humanised monoclonal antibody and the only approved therapy designed to target and inhibit interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor activity, believed to play a key role in the inflammation associated with NMOSD.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

