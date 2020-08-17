Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in BtoB digital audio solutions (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY reinforces the Targetspot team with the arrival of a Chief Operating Officer (COO) and 2 high-profile Managers.

The first-half period 2020 showed both strong resilience on the activity front and major steps to underpin growth once the situation fully returns to normal after the health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.1

In light of the commercial successes and partnerships including Radio France, Tune In, Sonos and Stingray recorded in recent months and the recovery that has been taking shape in the market since July 2020, the Group reaffirms its confidence in its ability to return to its performance trajectory over the long term.

AudioValley announces within its subsidiary Targetspot the arrival of the COO and two Managers who have the necessary know-how to continue the company's development.

Mario Cabanas

COO Targetspot

Mario has a degree in Marketing from EPHEC Brussels. As Product Marketing Manager at Base (formerly Tele2), he was responsible for the development and launch of the entire Mobile Telephony portfolio (prepaid postpaid) and the first "Fixed Telephony Mobile Telephony ADSL" combined package on the Belgian market. When the brand started to operate under the Base brand name, Mario repositioned the marketing part of all products.

He then joined VOO in 2010 as Manager, where he quickly moved on to become successively Head of Web/Digital, Product Management Director and finally Marketing Director Consumer Market.

As COO, Mario will optimize the company's processes and structures in order to increase profitability and meet future challenges within the framework of the group's sustainable growth.

Within this framework, AudioValley is hiring. Consult the job offers on the company website: https://www.audiovalley.com/en/jobs/job-openings/

Olivier Wérion

Advertising Operations Director

Olivier, who has a degree in Marketing from the Haute École Condorcet, began his career with JCDecaux. He evolved in the Marketing and Sales department and followed up on events in the Innovate department. Following this experience, Olivier was able to combine his passion for advertising with his love of technology within S2Media, a renowned Trafficking Agency, to internalise advertising operations by all media agencies.

Before joining Targetspot, Havas Media was the playground for the new recruit for more than 6 years. During this period, he developed his technical team and their skills to enable all advertisers to broadcast and measure their campaigns accurately and efficiently.

Émilie Dehan

Marketing Communication Director

Emilie, a graduate in Public Relations at the Arthur Haulot Institute in Brussels, started her career at RTL Belgium in the Diversification department, which was then in charge of developing activities additional to TV and radio. There she worked as Interactive Product Coordinator, Web Content Editor and journalist for the magazine 7 Extra.

She then joined the Ciné Télé Revue group as a journalist for the launch of their new magazine, before joining the Warner Music Benelux team in 2006: she started as Promotion Manager, and quickly rose through the ranks to become successively Product Manager, Digital Marketeer, Head of Promo and finally Marketing Director.

In view of the arrival of these three people within the Group, Alexandre Saboundjian, Founder and CEO of AudioValley, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Mario, Olivier and Emilie, who, thanks to their extensive experience in their respective fields, bring real added value to our company. We wish them and their teams the best of luck and are confident in their commitment to pursue our growth in a sustainable manner."

NEXT EVENT

First-half 2020 results

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 (after market close)

1 More details on Audiovalley's strategy can be found in the press release dd. 27.07.2020, available on the company website: https://www.audiovalley.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/cp-audiovalley-cas12020-uk.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200816005008/en/

Contacts:

AUDIOVALLEY

Sébastien Veldeman

+ 32 (0) 2 466 31 60

investorrelations@audiovalley.com

ACTIFIN, financial communications

Victoire Demeestère

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

vdemeestere@actifin.fr

BACKSTAGE COM, financial press relations

Gunther De Backer

+32 (0)475 903 909

gunther@backstagecom.be

investorrelations@audiovalley.com