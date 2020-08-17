Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-08-17 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2020 - Linas LNS1LOS3 Buyback VLN 28.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.08.2020 - Pillar Capital NHCA Interim report, 6 RIG 21.08.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.08.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB00026B LTGNB00026B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.08.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Interim report, 6 RIG 21.08.2020 rupnica RJR1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.08.2020 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 6 RIG 21.08.2020 LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.08.2020 - PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 12 TLN 23.08.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.08.2020 Grindeks GRD1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.08.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2020 Trading holiday TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2020 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2020 CP Funding 1 Plc CPFB000020FB Maturity date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2020 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB007024B For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
