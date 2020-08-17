Physitrack, the leading provider of technology for Virtual Care in over 102 countries, and the main global provider of remote patient engagement solutions to physical therapy providers during the Covid-19 pandemic, continues its global expansion by launching in the Brazilian market.

Following substantial investments in local Brazilian hosting infrastructure via Amazon Web Services, as well as launching a fully translated and localized Portuguese version of Physitrack's patient engagement and Telehealth solution, Physitrack today launches in the Brazilian market.

Says Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack: "We are very excited to offer our technology to Brazil's over 200 million inhabitants at a time when they bravely fight the devastating effects of Covid-19. To assist as much as we can, we have made sure extended free trial options, post-trial pricing and the local version of the solution itself are adapted to urgent care needs so that providers can quickly make a difference to patients in the need of care for acute, post-acute and chronic musculoskeletal and neurological conditions while subject to social distancing and isolation."

Most notably, Physitrack will offer local care providers completely free usage for up to 30 days as well as complimentary Telehealth throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Physitrack's Brazilian expansion efforts will be lead by a local team, with the support and assistance of Physitrack's global teams.

For further information, please visit https://www.physitrack.com

Physitrack is an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mobility Partner and the world leader in the provision of Virtual Care technology. Physitrack works with tens of thousands of public and private healthcare providers around the world that cares for several million patients in over 100 countries.

