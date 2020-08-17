

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) and Anglo American agreed to extend Accenture's role as a strategic IT services provider to 2023. Accenture was selected as a key technology services provider in 2011.



Accenture stated that the new agreement will help accelerate the development of Anglo American's information management capabilities with new technologies and delivery practices through a collaborative approach to drive innovation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCENTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de