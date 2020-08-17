According to a recent report from Brazilian consultancy Greener, the country imported 1.61 GW of panels in the first quarter and 877 MW in the second. Domestic PV module makers had a 4.4% market share with around 100 MW in shipped modules in the first half of the year. The analysts claim these figures show the Brazilian PV market has not been affected by the Covid-19 crisis.The Brazilian solar market seems not to have been significantly slowed down by the Covid-19 crisis, according to a new report from Brazil-based consultancy Greener. The company's analysts reported that total module shipments ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...