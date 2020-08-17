Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM ISIN: SE0007100581 Ticker-Symbol: ALZC 
Tradegate
17.08.20
08:00 Uhr
19,015 Euro
+0,035
+0,18 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,90019,01509:17
18,96019,01509:17
PR Newswire
17.08.2020 | 08:40
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY acquires Access-IS in the UK

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Access-IS, a leading provider of electronic RFID, NFC and barcode devices enabling the authentication of travel and identity documents, ticket reading and contactless payments.

"I am very pleased to welcome Access-IS and their employees into the ASSA ABLOY Group. Access-IS is a strategic technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group. The company will reinforce our current offering within extended access technologies and will provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Access-IS solutions are a good fit for HID. Strategically aligned with both our existing Extended Access Technologies business and HID's transport and ticketing solutions in our Identification Technologies business, Access-IS will enhance HID's industry leadership while positioning us for growth in a variety of attractive markets," says Björn Lidefelt, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit HID Global.

Access-IS was founded in 1985 and has some 120 employees. The main office is located in Reading, UK.

Sales in 2019 amounted to about MGBP 19 (approx. MSEK 220) and the acquisition will be neutral to EPS from start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46-70-275-67-68

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 49,000 employees and sales of SEK 94 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-access-is-in-the-uk,c3169560

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3169560/1291759.pdf

Press release (PDF)

ASSALOY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.