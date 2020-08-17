

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK food producer Cranswick plc. (CWK.L) said that trading for the first quarter of the financial year has been strong. Revenue for the 13 weeks to 27 June 2020 was 24.8 per cent per cent ahead of the same period last year. Excluding the contribution from acquisitions made in the prior year, revenue on a like-for-like basis was 19.2% higher.



The company noted that the retail demand has been exceptionally robust, as a result of the current shift towards greater in-home consumption. This, together with increased poultry sales from the new Eye facility, which continues to perform strongly and the benefit from new contract wins, have all comfortably offset lower food service revenue. This positive performance has, to date, continued during the second quarter of the financial year.



The company expects retail volumes to begin to normalise through the remainder of the year as consumers gradually return to eating out of home.



The company said it remains cautious about the longer-term economic impact of COVID-19. But, the company expects the outlook for the current financial year ending 27 March 2021 to be ahead of its previous expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CRANSWICK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de