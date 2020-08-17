Hoylu AB: HOYLU AB: HOYLU AVAILABLE IN THE APPLE APPSTORE

Stockholm, Sweden, August 17, 2020 - Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today the immediate availability of Hoylu for Mac in the Apple AppStore. This native application can be downloaded free and brings full access to all of the workspaces and collaboration elements that the Hoylu user community enjoys today.

Hoylu is the most advanced work and education collaboration software available today, ideal for sharing your work in real-time with teams around the world. Users can create connected workspaces that include agile frameworks, engineering plans, design Polishreviews and is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

"We are proud to support the Apple ecosystem and users, who are now able to use Hoylu as a native application on their Mac devices," said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu, "and we are excited about the potential for growth by offering this product to Apple users who want their work to be more productive and meaningful."

Hoylu's workspaces also provide Smart Modules, powerful tools that contain business logic for agile-based use cases like Pull Planning, PI Planning, Design Thinking, Kanban, Scrum and others, as well as modules around weekly planning, education, productivity and many more. Workspaces can contain thousands of pages for unlimited options for Mac users or accessed on any browser or within Microsoft Teams.

"Our vision is to make Hoylu available to every device, in whatever way our user wants to access it. There should be nothing that blocks working together; Hoylu removes barriers," said Travis Beaven, Chief Product Officer at Hoylu. "Being available on Mac through the Apple AppStore is a huge step forward in fulfilling our promise of being available everywhere."

System Requirements:

macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) or later

Pricing and Availability:

Hoylu is available on Mac App Store for free in the Productivity category.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

