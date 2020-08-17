Leidos UK appoints new Managing Director of National Security and Defence

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500 science and technology leader, has appointed Al Potter as Managing Director of the National Security and Defence Business for Leidos UK. In this role, he will be responsible for engaging the defence, intelligence and national security markets.

Potter has joined from Boeing Defence UK where he served as a Board Member alongside his day-to-day role as Managing Director of Government Service Business. Prior to this, Potter spent four years at Lockheed Martin Global as Business Development Director for UK and Europe, where he was responsible for identifying and capturing new business across the mission systems and training portfolio.

Al is a recognised diversity champion - having built very diverse teams and championing leadership development. He has also acted as a mentor for many employees and often advises veterans leaving the services. In addition, Al is also a Trustee and Director of the Midlands Educational Trust, an Education Academy that runs four primary schools in the Malvern and Worcester area.

Potter began his career with the Royal Air Force, eventually earning the rank of Squadron Leader after 23 years of service. During his time, he flew Search and Rescue helicopters, completing over 400 rescues and awarded an Air Force Cross for his service. A qualified helicopter pilot instructor, he later ran the UK Search and Rescue training academy on return from an overseas deployment with U.S. Forces on Operation Enduring Freedom.

Chief Executive of Leidos UK & Europe, Simon Fovargue, said: "We see enormous opportunity to contribute towards the UK Government's security and defence agenda leveraging the wider company and growing organic skills and capability. Bringing someone of Al's calibre and expertise to lead on these efforts is a great coup for us and I am confident that he will make a meaningful impact on this priority market for us."

Alan Potter said: "I am thrilled to be joining the Leidos team at such an exciting period of growth for the business, and particularly in the UK as we look to expand our services in national security and defence. I have known Simon for a number of years, he is a top-class leader and I look forward to working with him and the rest of the team at Leidos."

