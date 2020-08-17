The international agency is seeking consultants to prepare a plan to expand grid infrastructure across Western African countries. The ECOWAS region currently has only 16 GW of power generation capacity, of which 32% comes from hydroelectricity and 68% from thermal power.The International Renewable Energy Agency has launched a request for proposal to seek consultants for the establishment of a program to strengthen the power grid infrastructure of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in order to enable a strong penetration of renewable energy sources. Selected consultants will ...

