

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications Limited (BVC.L), a provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for six months ended 30 June 2020 rose to $1.59 million from $575 thousand in the previous year. On a per share basis, net income was 0.36 cents, compared to 0.14 cents last year.



Revenue for the period rose to $77.41 million from $56.22 million in the prior year.



The company expects total group revenue to increase by 32% for full year 2020 over 2019, ahead of market expectations that were updated in June. It expects EBITDA to increase by 48%, significantly ahead of the updated market expectations.



The Group said it entered the second half of 2020 with a substantially higher backlog than at the same point in the prior year following a particularly strong first half performance in the Bio-Medical division.



