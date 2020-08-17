AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Aug-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 14/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 68.9117 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6723584 CODE: IMWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 82228 EQS News ID: 1119295 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2020 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)